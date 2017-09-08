Mkongi: Cops colluding with gangs facing tough action
Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi said that the battle against gangsterism can be won, but communities need to play a greater role in assisting police.
CAPE TOWN – Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi says drastic action will be taken against police officers found to be colluding with gangs.
He was responding to the disappearance of firearms from two Cape Town police stations recently.
At a media briefing at Parliament, Mkongi said the battle against gangsterism can be won, but communities need to play a greater role in assisting police.
Eighteen police firearms have gone missing from the Bellville South police station and another 15 from the police station in Mitchells Plain.
Mkongi spoke frankly: “We are putting a nice English word, we are saying these guns are disappearing but they are not disappearing, they are being stolen.”
Western Cape Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula says that the matter is under investigation by the Hawks.
“We want to deal with this belief that some of the firearms that should be in police custody are landing up in the hands of the gangs.”
Mkongi says he plans to visit the police stations involved to understand where the security breaches are.
