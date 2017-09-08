Mkongi commits to address gang violence in Hanover Park

Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi has on Friday hosted an anti-gangsterism imbizo in the area.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy Police Minister, Bongani Mkongi has committed to addressing several crime-related issues in Hanover Park.

Mkongi has on Friday hosted an anti-gangsterism imbizo in the area.

The Hanover Park Women's Development Forum says more than a dozen people were killed in August.

Mkongi says tackling gang violence in numerous areas remains a top priority.

“We are going to squeeze them; they know that we are here. They've hidden some of the issues that they know we are going to be hunting them. so, they must expect that we are going to deal with the criminals here in Hanover Park. We are not going to end only today. It’s going be a continuous thing. They must not breathe. We must not give them a breathing space.”

Deputy Minister of Police, Bongani Mkongi will host an Imbizo in Hanover Park this afternoon CA pic.twitter.com/SFggM2ALOX — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 8, 2017

WATCH: Deputy Police Minister hosts anti-gang violence imbizo in Hanover Park