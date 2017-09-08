Mbalula: We won't allow rogue elements in crime intelligence

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula wants people with proof that state resources are being used to fight political battles to come forward.

CAPE TOWN – Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has told Members of Parliament (MPs) that he has no intention of allowing rogue elements in crime intelligence.

Mbalula was answering questions from Parliamentarians in the National Assembly on Thursday.

He was asked about allegations that state resources are being used to fight political battles.

Mbalula responded that people with proof of political interference should come forward.

“In the very near future, we will announce steps that we will take to probe some of the allegations that have been made with regard to rogue elements in relation to crime intelligence being used for political ends."

Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa recently claimed that state institutions were used to hack into his private e-mails.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)