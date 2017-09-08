Limpopo Education Dept: We have no plan to deal with Vuwani shutdown
Schools and businesses have been forced to shut their doors in Vuwani, as residents demand that government keeps the promises they made at the end of that conflict.
JOHANNESBURG - As the latest shutdown in Vuwani continues to disrupt schooling, particularly matric exams, the Limpopo Education Department has admitted that it has no plan in place to deal with the situation.
The department had to contend with the same issue when locals brought schooling to a halt during a demarcation dispute last year.
More than 20 schools were burned or vandalised during that shutdown.
Now, schools and businesses have been forced to shut their doors again, as residents demand that government keeps the promises they made at the end of that conflict.
Limpopo education spokesperson Naledzani Rasila says: “We do not plan for disruption for schooling, we plan for the development. We have never been a part of protests and never knew about it.”
On Thursday, residents and government failed to reach a compromise to end a shutdown in the Limpopo town.
The pro-Makhado Task Team says that nothing has changed since President Jacob Zuma’s visit to the area in May.
WATCH: #Vuwani: No services as shutdown continues
