KZN ANC: Third force may be involved in political killings

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
Go

KZN ANC: Third force may be involved in political killings

The provincial leadership says that it will put together two task teams to probe the underlying causes of the murders.

KZN ANC provincial secretary Super Zuma briefing the media on political killings in the province on 7 September 2017. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
KZN ANC provincial secretary Super Zuma briefing the media on political killings in the province on 7 September 2017. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
25 minutes ago

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal says that investigations into political killings in the province should also assess whether there’s an agenda to destabilise the country with KwaZulu-Natal being the starting point.

On Thursday, provincial leadership held a briefing to address concerns and challenges faced by the organisation.

The provincial leadership says that it will put together two task teams to probe the underlying causes of the murders.

ANC provincial secretary Super Zuma says that investigations into political killings should also look at whether a “third force” might be involved.

“I think the issue now is the problems within the ANC. We accept that.”

When asked about the safety of councillors in the province ahead of the regional elective conferences, Zuma says that the ANC does not have the kind of resources to protect all its members.

The party says that it will also appear before the Moerane Commission of Inquiry investigating political killings.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA