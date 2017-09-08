KZN ANC: Third force may be involved in political killings
The provincial leadership says that it will put together two task teams to probe the underlying causes of the murders.
DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal says that investigations into political killings in the province should also assess whether there’s an agenda to destabilise the country with KwaZulu-Natal being the starting point.
On Thursday, provincial leadership held a briefing to address concerns and challenges faced by the organisation.
ANC provincial secretary Super Zuma says that investigations into political killings should also look at whether a “third force” might be involved.
“I think the issue now is the problems within the ANC. We accept that.”
When asked about the safety of councillors in the province ahead of the regional elective conferences, Zuma says that the ANC does not have the kind of resources to protect all its members.
The party says that it will also appear before the Moerane Commission of Inquiry investigating political killings.
