Kunene shooting: Klatzow questions how cops missed crucial evidence
Controversial businessman Kenny Kunene was allegedly shot at several times on Tuesday night shortly after leaving the company of his friend.
JOHANNESBURG - The private forensic consultant hired to investigate the apparent attempt on businessman Kenny Kunene’s life has questioned why and how the police missed potentially crucial evidence in the car his client was driving.
Dr David Klatzow has told Eyewitness News he recovered two bullets from the bodywork and wheel of the car Kunene was driving.
The controversial businessman was allegedly shot at several times on Tuesday night shortly after leaving the company of his friend, Sunday Independent editor Steve Motale.
Motale has reportedly received death threats since publishing embarrassing articles about Deputy President Cyril Rampahosa, however, there is no indication the threats are linked to the shooting.
Klatzow says it’s deeply worrying that he was able to retrieve two bullets from the car Kunene was driving after it was released from the police.
“That vehicle should be impounded and examined properly by forensic experts. And anything that was potentially or actual evidence should’ve been taken, properly bagged and captured on the system… none of that seemed to have happened.”
GALLERY: Photographs taken by David Klatzow of the car Kenny Kunene was travelling in when he was allegedly shot at on 5 September 2017.
The police’s Mathapelo Peters says a local and provincial crime scene management team examined the vehicle and they’re satisfied it was properly processed.
She dismissed suggestions that this oversight is a case of negligence, saying it is possible that one or two items of evidence could be missed.
Peters says all cases reported to the police receive the necessary attention and are treated as serious.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
ANC: There's overwhelming support to press ahead with land expropriation
-
Zim riot police force media to leave MDC briefing
-
Cele won't answer questions on changes in KZN political killings task team
-
Warnings of possible taxi strike on Monday in WC
-
All 3 of CT’s desalination plants finally up and running
-
Two killed, five wounded in series of shootings in Mitchells Plain
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.