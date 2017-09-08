Kunene shooting: Klatzow questions how cops missed crucial evidence

Controversial businessman Kenny Kunene was allegedly shot at several times on Tuesday night shortly after leaving the company of his friend.

JOHANNESBURG - The private forensic consultant hired to investigate the apparent attempt on businessman Kenny Kunene’s life has questioned why and how the police missed potentially crucial evidence in the car his client was driving.

Dr David Klatzow has told Eyewitness News he recovered two bullets from the bodywork and wheel of the car Kunene was driving.

The controversial businessman was allegedly shot at several times on Tuesday night shortly after leaving the company of his friend, Sunday Independent editor Steve Motale.

Motale has reportedly received death threats since publishing embarrassing articles about Deputy President Cyril Rampahosa, however, there is no indication the threats are linked to the shooting.

Klatzow says it’s deeply worrying that he was able to retrieve two bullets from the car Kunene was driving after it was released from the police.

“That vehicle should be impounded and examined properly by forensic experts. And anything that was potentially or actual evidence should’ve been taken, properly bagged and captured on the system… none of that seemed to have happened.”

The police’s Mathapelo Peters says a local and provincial crime scene management team examined the vehicle and they’re satisfied it was properly processed.

She dismissed suggestions that this oversight is a case of negligence, saying it is possible that one or two items of evidence could be missed.

Peters says all cases reported to the police receive the necessary attention and are treated as serious.

