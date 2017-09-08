Khoza fears for her life ahead of ANC KZN disciplinary process

On Sunday, Makhosi Khoza is set to face the KZN ANC’s disciplinary committee for alleged ill-discipline and bringing the party into disrepute.

DURBAN - Outspoken African National Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Makhosi Khoza has told Eyewitness News that she believes the leadership in KwaZulu Natal (KZN) is deliberately putting her life at risk by continuing with her disciplinary process in that province.

She says the process is being used as a way to send a message to other MPs who voted with the opposition during the motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.

“Just to see how unreasonable the ANC has become, who gets charged on Sunday at 3 PM?”

When asked if she fears for her life ahead of the disciplinary process, Khoza said: “I do, I do, and look at this, I am going to KZN - this is before Magaqa, the former secretary-general of the ANC Youth League was gunned down. He has not even been buried and these people want me to go to that same province.”

Khoza says she requested that the KZN ANC change the venue for the hearing but this was ignored.

“They want me to go there at an awkward time that is going make the life of a hitman or whoever that they might have hired, easy to take me down.”

The ANC MP says despite feeling that her life is under threat, she will be at the KZN ANC offices this Sunday.

#MakhosiKhoza 'If you look at all the people who have been gunned down in KZN – they had been to some ANC meeting and then ambushed' .ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 8, 2017

#MakhosiKhoza says given the current volatility in KZN, she requested that the hearing venue be changed but #ANCKZN refused.ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 8, 2017