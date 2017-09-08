Judgment reserved in Gupta, Bank of Baroda case
The Gupta-owned companies have asked the court to compel the Bank of Baroda to retain their services at least until their main challenge is heard in December.
PRETORIA - Judgment has been reserved in the case involving 20 Gupta-owned companies brought against the Indian Bank of Baroda asking that their accounts not be closed at the end of the month.
The companies approached the High Court in Pretoria for an interim order to keep their business accounts open until the main application is heard later this year.
South Africa’s four biggest banks closed the family's accounts with the family last year, forcing them to seek the services of offshore companies.
However, the companies have argued that, ideally, they would like their accounts to remain open until July 2019.
The bank has cited reputational risk as well as the onerous legal duties imposed because of the need to monitor transactions between the accounts.
Baroda says it reported 45 suspicious transactions to the Financial Intelligence Centre between December last year and July this year, this amounted to the movement of about R10 billion over the 10-month period.
The Gupta companies argue that they will be unable to operate their businesses and pay the salaries of their employees about 7,500 people.
