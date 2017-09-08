Joburg CBD businesses losing millions as result of power cuts

City Power says it will only be able to restore electricity by Saturday, a week after it was cut off.

JOHANNESBURG – Businesses owners in the Johannesburg CBD have told Eyewitness News how they are losing thousands of rand per day as a result of a major power cut which is now threatening the future of their businesses.

City Power says it will only be able to restore electricity by Saturday, a week after it was cut off when copper thieves disconnected kilometres of cables in underground tunnels.

On Albertina Sisulu Street the noise of generators buzzed through the buildings used by those who can afford to buy one. For others, there’s no business.

For one hairdresser, who can’t afford to buy the generator, this means there’s no money as she can’t run her business without electricity.

“These two weeks I normally make about R15,000. I haven’t made anything and I have not paid my rent as we speak.”

Another woman who works at gambling company Top Bet is losing thousands of rands per day but still needs to pay staff.

“We’re not making as much as we used to. This is costing us millions, of course, R50,000 a day probably.”

It’s the beginning of the month, which means that people usually spend more but even the busy Carlton Centre is left in the dark because there’s no ventilator for owners to use for their businesses.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)