International Literacy Day: 'South Africans need to read with comprehension'
The Basic Education Department says too many South Africans are not reading with understanding.
CAPE TOWN - The Basic Education Department says too many South Africans are not reading with understanding.
This has also emerged from a 2015/2016 research report compiled by a team of researchers at Stellenbosch University, the European Union and the South African Presidency.
The report reveals 60% of South African children do not learn to read for meaning in any language by the end of Grade 3.
Friday, 8 September 2017, is International Literacy Day and even though the country’s literacy rates have increased, the department’s Troy Martens says more people need to read with comprehension.
“We want to be advanced readers. So, if you look at some of the statistics from previous reports, you’ll see that in South Africa, if you compare to other countries around the world, while we can read, we don’t.
“We don’t have a majority of South Africans opting to read a book instead of watching TV.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
