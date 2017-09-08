GP ANC calls on taxi drivers to put commuters' safety first

The provincial party says Thursday night’s violent clashes between the two groups are good for the province.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) has called on both Uber and meter taxi drivers to put the safety of commuters first.

The provincial party says Thursday night’s violent clashes between the two groups are not good for the province as access to safe and reliable public transport systems are crucial for the economy.

There were violent clashes in Sandton on Thursday, which resulted in the torching of an Uber and a meter taxi as well as another car.

The provincial party's Motalatale Modiba has condemned the violence.

“We cannot afford to have conflicts in the public transport sector. We condemn acts of violence and intimidation.”

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi has also denounced the violence.

The minister’s spokesperson Ismail Mnisi says they're awaiting a report.

“We’re currently waiting for the conclusion of the investigations by the law enforcement officers. Upon receiving the report, the minister will summon all the affected parties to another discussion in order for us to bring stability to this industry.”