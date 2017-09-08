'Govt will continue working to improve investment channels in SA'

President Jacob Zuma says emerging from a technical recession shows that there are positive developments in attracting investment.

CAPE TOWN - President Jacob Zuma says while much still needs to be done to grow the economy, there is much to celebrate about the current state of the country.

Launching an investor one-stop shop in Cape Town on Friday, Zuma said it remained a key focus of his government to attract investment and create jobs for many unemployed graduates.

Zuma says emerging from a technical recession shows that there are positive developments in attracting investment.

President Zuma has sought to portray a positive picture of the economy and the country.

He says government does not only want to attract foreign investors but also grow the local economy.

“Government will continue to work hard to improve the investment channels in our country so that we can kick start the growth of our economy.”

Zuma says government shares public concern over the sluggish economy, high debt levels and the poor performance of state-owned companies.

He said the implementation of the National Development Plan is being accelerated to deal with the challenges.

#InvestSA Zuma: Just because the economy has slowed, doesn't mean country not doing well on many fronts. Life is improving for many. LD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 8, 2017

#InvestSA Zuma: Our people don't need jobs, they need to put food on the table. LD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 8, 2017

#InvestSA President Jacob Zuma and Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille on their way to address the business community. LD pic.twitter.com/6evNgM8RB7 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 8, 2017

(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)