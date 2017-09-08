'Govt will continue working to improve investment channels in SA'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
Go

'Govt will continue working to improve investment channels in SA'

President Jacob Zuma says emerging from a technical recession shows that there are positive developments in attracting investment.

President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS.
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS.
49 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - President Jacob Zuma says while much still needs to be done to grow the economy, there is much to celebrate about the current state of the country.

Launching an investor one-stop shop in Cape Town on Friday, Zuma said it remained a key focus of his government to attract investment and create jobs for many unemployed graduates.

Zuma says emerging from a technical recession shows that there are positive developments in attracting investment.

President Zuma has sought to portray a positive picture of the economy and the country.

He says government does not only want to attract foreign investors but also grow the local economy.

“Government will continue to work hard to improve the investment channels in our country so that we can kick start the growth of our economy.”

Zuma says government shares public concern over the sluggish economy, high debt levels and the poor performance of state-owned companies.

He said the implementation of the National Development Plan is being accelerated to deal with the challenges.

(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA