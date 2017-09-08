Gauteng Education probing sexual assault allegations against teacher

The teacher is accused of fondling several pupils around the age of nine at Kodumela Primary in Pretoria last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says it’s investigating allegations of sexual assault against a teacher at Kodumela Primary in Pretoria.

The teacher is accused of fondling several pupils around the age of nine at the school last week.

The department says its officials have visited the school as part of its ongoing investigation.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona says the teacher has been suspended.

“The MEC has emphasised that this is quite disappointing and disturbing, actually barbaric because educators are supposed to be role models.

"Children look up to educators to lead and they cannot be engaged in such a behaviour. Such incidents are actually regrettable in our environment.”

