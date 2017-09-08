Former Parktown High assistant coach in sex assault case due in court

The former assistant water polo coach was caught on CCTV camera fondling a 15-year-old teenage boy last year November.

JOHANNESBURG – A former water polo assistant coach at Parktown Boys High School, who is accused of sexually assaulting at least 20 pupils, will be appearing at a pre-trial hearing at the Johannesburg High Court on Friday morning.

The 22-year-old man is facing 160 counts ranging from attempted murder, exposure to child pornography and grooming.

#ParktownBoysSchool Pre-trial hearing to begin of man accused of sexually assaulting over 20 children at Parktown Boys High:Jhb High Court. pic.twitter.com/lFMRA7q4Jb — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 8, 2017

The man’s attorney Clinton Symes says: “The matter is set down for a pre-trial. There have been discussions between our offices and the state with regard to admissions which the accused might make or not make, the duration of the trial, amount of witnesses due to be called and confirmation of instructions basically.”