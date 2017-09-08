Firearm thefts from WC police stations inside jobs?

Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi says drastic action will be taken against officers found to be colluding with gangs.

CAPE TOWN - The theft of firearms from two Cape Town police stations could've been inside jobs.

This is one possibility being investigated by the Hawks.

It is feared that the guns could wind up in the hands of gangsters.

Eighteen police firearms have gone missing from the Bellville South Police Station and another 15 from the police station in Mitchells Plain.

Mkongi spoke frankly about the issue.

“We are using a nice English word when saying the guns ‘disappeared’. They have not disappeared. They are being stolen.”

Western Cape Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula says the matter is under investigation by the Hawks.

“We want to deal with the belief that these firearms, which should have been in police custody, are landing up in the hands of gangs.”

He adds he’ll visit the police stations involved to understand what the security breaches are.

