EXCLUSIVE: Did cops miss crucial Kenny Kunene evidence?
Private forensic consultant David Klatzow has told EWN he discovered seven bullet holes in the car his client was driving – after the car was processed by police.
PRETORIA - Eyewitness News can reveal that the police have seemingly failed to collect potentially crucial evidence in the case of the attempted hit on businessman Kenny Kunene.
Kunene was allegedly shot at multiple times by at least two gunmen in Johannesburg on 5 September.
The controversial businessman was driving a female friend’s car at the time, shortly after leaving the company of his friend Sunday Independent editor Steve Motale.
Motale claims to have received death threats last week after it emerged he was going to publish damning allegations against Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Private forensic consultant David Klatzow - hired by Kunene to investigate the incident - has told Eyewitness News he discovered seven bullet holes in the car his client was driving.
“I then stated taking the car to pieces and we took off the one wheel and there we found a .45 automatic bullet. I then took off one or two panels and we found further bullets."
Klatzow says the bullets are in good enough condition to be examined and provide vital clues in the case.
“It’s a matter of some concern to me that the car was at a panel beater waiting to be repaired. The police had clearly finished with the car and here are all the bits of evidence which would be quite crucial to their case."
The police’s Mathapelo Peters has confirmed that the car was processed by their investigators and returned to the owner.
She says it is possible that one or two pieces of evidence could have been missed - but dismissed suggestions that this oversight amounts to negligence.
GALLERY: Photographs taken by David Klatzow of the car Kenny Kunene was travelling in when he was allegedly shot at on 5 September 2017.
