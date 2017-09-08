Bust nets abalone worth R6m in Khayelitsha
Two men were arrested for the possession of abalone worth R6 million.
CAPE TOWN - Two men have been arrested in Khayelitsha for the possession of abalone worth R6 million.
The pair was nabbed when officers swooped on a house in site B during the early hours of Friday morning.
#sapsWC R6 million Abalone bust at Site B, Khayelitsha. Two men arrested for possession of abalone. NP https://t.co/bGFAroC080 pic.twitter.com/IiXpIgra0X— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) September 8, 2017
Police say they noticed smoke coming out of a house in Kume Street.
When no one responded or opened the door at the house, the officers became suspicious and entered the house to investigate.
A search was conducted and police discovered 39 pallets with dry abalone.
Further investigation led to an additional 16 boxes of abalone being found.
The suspects, aged 34 and 36, are expected to appear in court soon.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
