Body of JHB man washes up at PE beach

CAPE TOWN - The body of a Johannesburg man washed ashore at Hobie Beach in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

The 22-year-old man's body washed up at the Shark Rock Pier.

The victim drowned after he and a friend went swimming on Wednesday.

The police's Priscilla Naidu says they’re investigating.

“The body of the missing swimmer was found at about 3:45 am on Friday. He has been identified as Mayenziwe Moyo from Johannesburg. We have opened an inquest.”

