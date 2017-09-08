Popular Topics
Body of JHB man washes up at PE beach

The 22-year-old man's body washed up at the Shark Rock Pier.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
48 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The body of a Johannesburg man washed ashore at Hobie Beach in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

The 22-year-old man's body washed up at the Shark Rock Pier.

The victim drowned after he and a friend went swimming on Wednesday.

The police's Priscilla Naidu says they’re investigating.

“The body of the missing swimmer was found at about 3:45 am on Friday. He has been identified as Mayenziwe Moyo from Johannesburg. We have opened an inquest.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

