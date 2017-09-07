Zwane: Naive to expect united mining front at 'Africa Down Under'
Minister Mosebenzi Zwane says it would be naive to expect his department and the Chamber of Mines to present a united front at an industry event in Australia.
PERTH - Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane says it would be naive to expect his department and the Chamber of Mines to present a united front at an industry event in Australia.
He spoke to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of the Africa Down Under Mining conference in Perth on Thursday.
The Chamber, which represents the industry, has taken the government to court to block the implementation of the new Mining Charter, which gives resource firms 12 months to meet a new 30% minimum for black ownership.
“You know we differ on the Charter. They have their views, we have our views.”
Zwane didn’t beat about the bush when asked about an upcoming court battle with the Chamber of Mines, but says the conference is another opportunity to hear their grievances.
“I’m expecting they will present their views and we respect that… until we have resolved. In fact, it will give us a chance to listen to their presentation and say this we can deal with and this one.”
Zwane’s confident investors will embrace the new law, which he aims to pass by December.
There’s an uptick in the global mining industry, but South Africa faces tough competition for investment from elsewhere on the continent.
