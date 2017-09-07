WC Social Development to aid family of murdered De Doorns mother

Lorina Ryk was apparently beaten to death with a shovel at Vergenoegd farm over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department says it is supporting the family of a De Doorns mother, allegedly murdered by her boyfriend.

Her 25-year-old boyfriend is charged with her murder.

The provincial Social Development Department's Sihle Ngobese said: “Our social workers are currently rendering trauma counselling and child proration services to the family of the murdered 26-year-old in De Doorns.

"The remaining two children, a five-year-old boy and an 11-month-old girl are in safe care and have been placed in the care of their relatives.”