WC Social Development to aid family of murdered De Doorns mother

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
Go

WC Social Development to aid family of murdered De Doorns mother

Lorina Ryk was apparently beaten to death with a shovel at Vergenoegd farm over the weekend.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
32 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department says it is supporting the family of a De Doorns mother, allegedly murdered by her boyfriend.

Lorina Ryk was apparently beaten to death with a shovel at Vergenoegd farm over the weekend.

Her 25-year-old boyfriend is charged with her murder.

The provincial Social Development Department's Sihle Ngobese said: “Our social workers are currently rendering trauma counselling and child proration services to the family of the murdered 26-year-old in De Doorns.

"The remaining two children, a five-year-old boy and an 11-month-old girl are in safe care and have been placed in the care of their relatives.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA