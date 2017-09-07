Uber drivers retaliate after two of their cars set alight

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
Go

Uber drivers retaliate after two of their cars set alight

An angry group of Uber taxi drivers has now dispersed after pelting taxi operators with stones in the Sandton area while torching others.

People stand next to one of the Uber cars that were torched near the Gautrain Station in Sandton. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN.
People stand next to one of the Uber cars that were torched near the Gautrain Station in Sandton. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - An angry group of Uber taxi drivers has now dispersed after pelting taxi operators with stones in the Sandton area while torching others.

The drivers were retaliating after two of their vehicles were set alight near the Gautrain Station this earlier on Thursday evening.

Furious Uber taxi drivers moved from around the Sandton CBD, attacking stationary meter taxi cars and those moving past the area.

At least one meter taxi was torched near the Sandton Convention Centre.
Police have asked the drivers to disperse.

“We’ve requested the drivers to step back from the are so that we can get control of the situation.”

The area where the two Uber cars were torched has now been cordoned off and police officers say they will remain on the scene.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA