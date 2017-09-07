Uber drivers retaliate after two of their cars set alight

An angry group of Uber taxi drivers has now dispersed after pelting taxi operators with stones in the Sandton area while torching others.

JOHANNESBURG - An angry group of Uber taxi drivers has now dispersed after pelting taxi operators with stones in the Sandton area while torching others.

The drivers were retaliating after two of their vehicles were set alight near the Gautrain Station this earlier on Thursday evening.

Furious Uber taxi drivers moved from around the Sandton CBD, attacking stationary meter taxi cars and those moving past the area.

#Uber WATCH Uber cars that have been torched in Sandton. CM pic.twitter.com/d2LkbcIJV1 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 7, 2017

At least one meter taxi was torched near the Sandton Convention Centre.

Police have asked the drivers to disperse.

“We’ve requested the drivers to step back from the are so that we can get control of the situation.”

The area where the two Uber cars were torched has now been cordoned off and police officers say they will remain on the scene.