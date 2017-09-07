Shoprite ordered to appoint debt counsellor to assess consumers' credit
The National Credit Regulator found that the retail giant was handing out loans completely against the National Credit Act.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Consumer Tribunal has instructed Shoprite to appoint a debt counsellor at its own cost to assess the credit of consumers who may now be over-indebted.
Shoprite was on Wednesday found guilty of reckless lending and handed a fine of R1 million.
The National Credit Regulator found that the retail giant was handing out loans completely against the National Credit Act.
The Regulators Senior Legal Advisor Ntupang Magoolego says: “In terms of the Act, the consumer must afford a loan on the basis of income not on the basis that you’ll get a loan to pay for a loan.
“And in other instances, they just deliberately ignored information in the Credit Bureau because it indicated that consumers were over-indebted.”
More in Local
-
City Power to restore power in parts of Joburg from Saturday
-
Malema now holds BA honours degree
-
JMPD to maintain presence on Main Reef Road after hijackings
-
SAA flight attendant arrested in Perth for drug smuggling to plead not guilty
-
Motsoeneng: Court case against me politically motivated
-
Sassa awaits study on Post Office bid to distribute grants
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.