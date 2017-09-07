Shoprite ordered to appoint debt counsellor to assess consumers' credit

The National Credit Regulator found that the retail giant was handing out loans completely against the National Credit Act.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Consumer Tribunal has instructed Shoprite to appoint a debt counsellor at its own cost to assess the credit of consumers who may now be over-indebted.

Shoprite was on Wednesday found guilty of reckless lending and handed a fine of R1 million.

The Regulators Senior Legal Advisor Ntupang Magoolego says: “In terms of the Act, the consumer must afford a loan on the basis of income not on the basis that you’ll get a loan to pay for a loan.

“And in other instances, they just deliberately ignored information in the Credit Bureau because it indicated that consumers were over-indebted.”