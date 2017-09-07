Popular Topics
Shoprite ordered to appoint debt counsellor to assess consumers' credit

The National Credit Regulator found that the retail giant was handing out loans completely against the National Credit Act.

A Shoprite store. Picture: Wikicommons
A Shoprite store. Picture: Wikicommons
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The National Consumer Tribunal has instructed Shoprite to appoint a debt counsellor at its own cost to assess the credit of consumers who may now be over-indebted.

Shoprite was on Wednesday found guilty of reckless lending and handed a fine of R1 million.

The National Credit Regulator found that the retail giant was handing out loans completely against the National Credit Act.

The Regulators Senior Legal Advisor Ntupang Magoolego says: “In terms of the Act, the consumer must afford a loan on the basis of income not on the basis that you’ll get a loan to pay for a loan.

“And in other instances, they just deliberately ignored information in the Credit Bureau because it indicated that consumers were over-indebted.”

