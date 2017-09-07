Safa to study Fifa decision on Bafana Bafana v Senegal match
Safa says it’s studying the contents of the report and will issue a statement on intentions to challenge that decision.
JOHANNESBURG – South African Football Association (Safa) has confirmed it received a report from Fifa stating that it should replay a World Cup qualifier against Senegal that was played last year on 12 November 2016 in Polokwane, which South Africa won 2-1.
According to Fifa, this decision follows the confirmation of the Court of Arbitration for Sport to uphold the lifetime ban of match referee, Jospeh Lamptey, for match manipulation.
In their letter, Fifa further suggests that the match will be replayed within the November 2017 international window, with the exact date to be confirmed in due course.
Safa says it’s studying the contents of the report and will issue a statement on intentions to challenge that decision.
“Safa wishes to also state categorically that it was in no way involved with any wrongdoing related to the actions of the referee,” the statement said.
