SAA flight attendant arrested in Perth for drug smuggling to plead not guilty

She made her second court appearance on Wednesday.

PERTH – The lawyer for a South African Airways flight attendant arrested for drug smuggling in Australia has indicated that his client will plead not guilty.

That’s according to Australian newspaper reports after Priya Govender was arrested in Perth on a flight from Johannesburg last month.

The Stirling magistrates court has charged Govender for importing a commercial quantity of a border control drug.

Australian authorities don't take drug smuggling lightly and if convicted, she could face life behind bars.

It is understood that her luggage was checked following a tip-off to border control.

SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali says that the airline will allow the law to take its course.

Meanwhile, a South African police officer was recently arrested at an airport in Brazil for drug possession.