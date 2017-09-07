SAA flight attendant arrested in Perth for drug smuggling to plead not guilty
She made her second court appearance on Wednesday.
PERTH – The lawyer for a South African Airways flight attendant arrested for drug smuggling in Australia has indicated that his client will plead not guilty.
That’s according to Australian newspaper reports after Priya Govender was arrested in Perth on a flight from Johannesburg last month.
She made her second court appearance on Wednesday.
The Stirling magistrates court has charged Govender for importing a commercial quantity of a border control drug.
Australian authorities don't take drug smuggling lightly and if convicted, she could face life behind bars.
It is understood that her luggage was checked following a tip-off to border control.
SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali says that the airline will allow the law to take its course.
Meanwhile, a South African police officer was recently arrested at an airport in Brazil for drug possession.
More in Local
-
City Power to restore power in parts of Joburg from Saturday
-
Malema now holds BA honours degree
-
JMPD to maintain presence on Main Reef Road after hijackings
-
Motsoeneng: Court case against me politically motivated
-
Shoprite ordered to appoint debt counsellor to assess consumers' credit
-
Sassa awaits study on Post Office bid to distribute grants
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.