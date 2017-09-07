Police seek information after Hartbeespoort woman found dead
Lebo Mathuloe died on Monday after sustaining several stab wounds at the Pecanwood Estate, near the Hartbeespoort Dam.
JOHANNESBURG - North West police are calling for information on the death of a young woman in Hartbeespoort.
Lebo Mathuloe died on Monday after sustaining several stab wounds at the Pecanwood Estate, near the Hartbeespoort Dam.
Police say it doesn’t appear likely that Mathuloe was killed by her partner, but a post-mortem will be carried out to determine the exact cause of death.
An inquest has been opened into Mathuloe's death.
Spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone says: “According to the information that we have, the victim allegedly stabbed herself several times with a knife. Hence, we’re investigating the matter. In case someone has new information that might suggest otherwise, we urge them to come forward.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
