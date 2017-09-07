Murder accused sold tyres of car Zarah Hector was last seen driving
Renaldo van Rooyen and Tawfeeq Ebrahim are accused of killing the Kuils River mother in March last year.
CAPE TOWN - An accused in the Zarah Hector murder tried to sell the tyres of the car she was last seen driving.
That's the testimony of an Elsies River tyre shop owner.
Renaldo van Rooyen and Tawfeeq Ebrahim are accused of killing the Kuils River mother in March last year.
Ashlam Undre owns a tyre shop in Elsies River.
He's testified two men visited his shop on 15 March last year, looking to sell the tyres of the BMW Z3 they were driving.
Undre says he negotiated with one of them while the other stood outside.
The witness couldn't identify the man he bought the tyres from, but has on Thursday pointed out accused number one, van Rooyen, as the man who was standing outside.
Hector was last seen driving her boyfriend's BMW Z3.
Witnesses who allegedly saw Van Rooyen driving the car after Hector disappeared have been called to the stand.
The state claims she was murdered because she owed Van Rooyen money.
(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)
