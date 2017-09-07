MPs pay tribute to ANC’s Timothy Khoza
Timothy Khoza died in an accident involving members of the basic education committee near Paarl in August.
CAPE TOWN - Parliamentarians are paying tribute to the late African National Congress (ANC) MP Timothy Khoza, who died in an accident involving members of the basic education committee near Paarl in August.
Khoza became a Member of Parliament in 2014 after a long career as a teacher and the principal of a school in Mpumalanga.
Democratic Alliance parliamentarian Ian Ollis, one of three other MPs injured when their vehicle overturned, has told MPs he believes the kindness Khoza showed him on the day of the accident may have saved his life.
“When I arrived to get into the bus he said come here, come and sit by me today I want to chat to you. I think that his kindness that day may have saved my life because I ended up sitting in the safest seat on that bus.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Murder accused sold tyres of car Zarah Hector was last seen driving
-
‘Battle against gangsterism in WC can be won’
-
[WATCH LIVE] Security cluster ministers answer questions in Parliament
-
The Presidency to oversee 2018 national budget allocation
-
ANC in JHB wants Mashaba disciplined
-
City of CT clamps down on illegal activity on Grand Parade
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.