MPs pay tribute to ANC’s Timothy Khoza

Timothy Khoza died in an accident involving members of the basic education committee near Paarl in August.

CAPE TOWN - Parliamentarians are paying tribute to the late African National Congress (ANC) MP Timothy Khoza, who died in an accident involving members of the basic education committee near Paarl in August.

Khoza became a Member of Parliament in 2014 after a long career as a teacher and the principal of a school in Mpumalanga.

Democratic Alliance parliamentarian Ian Ollis, one of three other MPs injured when their vehicle overturned, has told MPs he believes the kindness Khoza showed him on the day of the accident may have saved his life.

“When I arrived to get into the bus he said come here, come and sit by me today I want to chat to you. I think that his kindness that day may have saved my life because I ended up sitting in the safest seat on that bus.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)