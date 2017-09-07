Motsoeneng: Court case against me politically motivated
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng says the courts must be careful not to be used to settle political scores against him.
JOHANNESBURG – Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng says the courts must be careful not to be used to settle political scores against him.
The embattled former COO says that the Labour Court case against him is politically motivated.
Lawyers for the so called SABC 8 journalists, who were fired last year, have taken Motsoeneng, the public broadcaster and its former acting head of news, Simon Tebele, to the Labour Court to force them to pay their legal fees.
The journalists were later reinstated after approaching the High Court.
Motsoeneng says he is being portrayed as a criminal by the courts.
“These people are portraying us as criminals. We’re not criminals. If to transform South Africa it’s criminal, I’m happy to go to jail.”
Policies like the 90% local content championed by Motsoeneng during his tenure as COO had to be rescinded.
But Motsoeneng says these were progressive and he is willing to die for them.
“I believe that the policy that we put in place at the SABC were progressive, to make sure that they deal with the past.”
Judge David Gush has reserved judgment until Friday.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
City Power to restore power in parts of Joburg from Saturday
-
Malema now holds BA honours degree
-
JMPD to maintain presence on Main Reef Road after hijackings
-
SAA flight attendant arrested in Perth for drug smuggling to plead not guilty
-
Shoprite ordered to appoint debt counsellor to assess consumers' credit
-
Sassa awaits study on Post Office bid to distribute grants
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.