Mkhize: We need to fight slate politics

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize says he doesn’t agree with the idea of winner takes all at the party’s elective conference in December.

Mkhize spoke to Eyewitness News on a wide range of issues on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, President Jacob Zuma proposed that the candidate who loses the ANC presidential race should be elected deputy president of the party.

When asked if he supports this proposal, this is how Mkhize responded.

“I think what’s most important at this point is what the leadership in various provinces has started where they have got bilateral discussions where they talk openly about their preferences.”

But does he support the proposal?

“This drumming of factional hostility, winner takes all, you’re with us or you’re out of this whole thing, the drumming of slate politics, that’s what we need to fight.”

Mkhize says he wouldn’t want to see a repetition of the Polokwane conference where there were factional battles.

ANC MUST TAKE RESPONSIBILITY

Mkhize says that the leadership of the party must partly take responsibility for the political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

Former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sinsido Magaqa died on Wednesday after being shot, along with two other councillors in KwaZulu-Natal two months ago.

There have been political tensions in the province which have resulted in the murders of many ANC leaders.

Mkhize says this is worrying.

“I think it’s leadership that needs to be standing firm and being strong to actually ask the question: what is happening there and why should be happening inside a space where there is no clear conflict among all the other members? It is important that the leadership of ANC needs to tighten the grip at that level.”

LIFE LESSON

On Tuesday, Magaqa was described as a humble servant who always put others first.

A prayer session was held at his home near uMzimkhulu.

Senior ANC leaders and members descended on Magaqa's home village in Ibisi in uMzimkhulu.

KZN ANC chair Sihle Zikalala said the ongoing killings of comrades has become an embarrassment.

“The killings of the comrades is an embarrassment. Whenever it happens, it's embarrassing the organisation. But more so it’s becoming bad for KwaZulu-Natal”

ANC NEC member Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said Magaqa's life should serve as a lesson for both the party and the country.

“Comrade Sindoso has taught us lots of lessons, young as he is ... that whatever happens to you in the ANC, the ANC is bigger than all of us.”

Jabulile Mzizi and Nontsikelelo Mafa who were with Magaqa on the day of the shooting were also there for the prayer service.

Additional reporting by Ziyanda Ngcobo.

