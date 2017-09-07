'Manana received no favouritism in his assault case'

Manana was charged last month after being caught on video beating a woman in a Johannesburg lounge bar.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Fikile Mbulula has denied that former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana received preferential treatment in his assault case.

Answering a question in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon on how the case has been handled, Mbalula said Manana resigned as a member of the executive because he realised the severity of his actions.

Manana was charged last month after being caught on video beating a woman in a Johannesburg lounge bar.

Mbalula said Manana resigned of his own volition because he regretted his actions.

“South African Police Services has acted without fear or favour in the case of Mr Mdu Manana.”

But the Democratic Alliance' s Mike Waters said this was not true, and that Manana was never arrested.

He wanted to know why Manana had not resigned as a Member of Parliament.

But Mbalula hit back saying: “He's got a member who touched another member's private parts and he's still in Parliament.”

Mbalula says Manana will take responsibility for his actions.

“There’s no favouritism in relation to Mdu Manana's case. The matter will come before the court and he will answer for himself.”

Manana is due back in court next week.