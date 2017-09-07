Lotto results: Wednesday 6 September 2017

EWN brings you the winning lotto results. Check if you won!

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Saturday 2 September are as follows:

Lotto: 01, 07, 24, 29, 44, 51 Bonus: 23

Lotto Plus 1: 02, 34, 36, 47, 48, 50 Bonus: 28

Lotto Plus 2: 07, 19, 27, 30, 48, 52 Bonus: 11

For more details visit the National Lottery website.