[LISTEN] What continues to drive copper theft?
Radio 702 | Over the weekend, large amounts of copper were stolen in the City of Johannesburg, plunging the city into days of darkness.
JOHANNESBURG - Rens Bindeman, Technical Advisor at the Southern African Revenue Protection Association says estimates of the money lost to copper theft in South Africa are between R7 to R11 billion a year.
Bindeman there is an act in place to tackle scrap yard dealers but there are very few arrests made for copper theft.
South Africa does not mine copper and exports are used to build electrical infrastructure.
Bindeman says the acts in place are getting stronger but law enforcement does not seem to understand them properly.
