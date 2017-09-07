Data collection helping Langa residents create change

A project has placed focus on the power of community collected data as a means of connecting informal settlements and government.

CAPE TOWN - When community members collect their own data, it can be a powerful tool in bringing about change in their areas.

This has been the overarching message at the Digital World Impact conference in Langa on Thursday.

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says that data collection by communities is essential for government planning.

Sisulu has addressed the Digital World Impact Tour, an event organised by US-based Stanford University and community-based organisation Slum Dwellers International.

#DigitalImpact Fulani says group becomes part&parcel of any developmental project, they don't just sit back & wait for something to happen. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 7, 2017

#DigitalImpact Fulani says the group also collects information relating to the community or any other informal settlement they encounter. MM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 7, 2017

Sisulu believes that data collected by communities is essential.

“There is no way we can plan for vulnerable people, know the extent of a problem or budget for it without knowing how many people there are or what their needs are.”

The minister adds that funding is also important to such initiatives.

