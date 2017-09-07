Data collection helping Langa residents create change

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
Go

Data collection helping Langa residents create change

A project has placed focus on the power of community collected data as a means of connecting informal settlements and government.

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu(C) joined panelists during the Digital World Impact conference in Langa on 7 September 2017. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu(C) joined panelists during the Digital World Impact conference in Langa on 7 September 2017. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - When community members collect their own data, it can be a powerful tool in bringing about change in their areas.

This has been the overarching message at the Digital World Impact conference in Langa on Thursday.

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says that data collection by communities is essential for government planning.

Sisulu has addressed the Digital World Impact Tour, an event organised by US-based Stanford University and community-based organisation Slum Dwellers International.

The event places focus on the power of community collected data as a means of connecting informal settlements and government.

Sisulu believes that data collected by communities is essential.

“There is no way we can plan for vulnerable people, know the extent of a problem or budget for it without knowing how many people there are or what their needs are.”

The minister adds that funding is also important to such initiatives.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA