KZN ANC: We don’t have resources to protect all councillors

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says it doesn’t have the resources to protect all its councillors despite the spike in the number of members being murdered.

The provincial leadership has given an update on how it plans to deal with the political killings.

It's resolved to set up two task teams, one to probe the motives behind the assassinations and the other to talk to structures about the need for unity.

ANC members have raised safety concerns ahead of the regional elective conference in KZN.

The ANC is currently mourning the death of former ANC Youth League secretary Sindiso Magaqa, who died on Monday after being shot in July.

Provincial secretary Super Zuma says while the political killings are a concern security cannot be provided to everyone.

“We’ll be guided by the law. In any provision of security, we must get an assessment and refer that to a particular municipality. We don’t have the capacity as the ANC to protect the councillors.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)