Desmond Tutu speaks out on plight of Rohingya Muslims

JOHANNESBURG - Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has broken his vow of silence to speak out on the plight of the Muslim minority in Myanmar.

In an open letter to Myanmar's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, on Thursday evening, Tutu talks of his profound sadness at the deadly situation playing out in the Rakhine state.

He calls on Suu Kyi to be courageous and resilient again to guide her people back to the path of righteousness.

“My dear sister: If the political price of your ascension to the highest office in Myanmar is your silence, the price is surely too steep. A country that is not at peace with itself, that fails to acknowledge and protect the dignity and worth of all its people, is not a free country,” says Tutu in his open letter.

More than 400 people have been killed since the clashes broke out last month, while over 120,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh.

