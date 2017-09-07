‘Battle against gangsterism in WC can be won’
Briefing the media at Parliament on Thursday Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi said plans are underway to re-establish anti-gang units across the country.
CAPE TOWN - Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi says a lack of leadership and instability within the South African Police Service (SAPS) is hampering government’s ability to implement its anti-gang strategy.
He says a new national police commissioner will be appointed soon.
Briefing the media at Parliament on Thursday, Mkongi said plans are underway to re-establish anti-gang units across the country.
A tough-talking and confident Mkongi believes the battle against gangsterism, especially in the Western Cape can be won.
“We’re making sure that we’re not planning for defeat but victory.”
But he was thin on the details… only saying that communities needed to play a greater role in assisting police in rooting out gangsters.
He says the appointment of a new police commissioner will help give direction to the anti-gang strategy approved by Cabinet in February.
“We are changing leadership like we are change socks.”
Mkongi will be hosting an anti-gangsterism Imbizo in Hanover Park on Friday.
