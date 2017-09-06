WC Education investigates after pupil allegedly stripped naked by teacher

The department says it is looking into the accusations by the pupil and her mother.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department has launched an investigation following claims that a grade one pupil was stripped naked and verbally abused by her class teacher in front of other pupils at an Atlantis school.

The incident is believed to have happened at Grosvenor Primary School last month.

The department says it is looking into the accusations by the pupil and her mother.

Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says they've met with the principal this week to discuss the matter.

“We consider the allegations against a teacher from Grosvenor primary school very seriously. The school is dealing with the matter in terms of the WCED's abuse policy. The district officials met with the principal yesterday and advised the principal to report the matter to labour relations for investigation.”