WC Education investigates after pupil allegedly stripped naked by teacher

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
Go

WC Education investigates after pupil allegedly stripped naked by teacher

The department says it is looking into the accusations by the pupil and her mother.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
55 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department has launched an investigation following claims that a grade one pupil was stripped naked and verbally abused by her class teacher in front of other pupils at an Atlantis school.

The incident is believed to have happened at Grosvenor Primary School last month.

The department says it is looking into the accusations by the pupil and her mother.

Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says they've met with the principal this week to discuss the matter.

“We consider the allegations against a teacher from Grosvenor primary school very seriously. The school is dealing with the matter in terms of the WCED's abuse policy. The district officials met with the principal yesterday and advised the principal to report the matter to labour relations for investigation.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA