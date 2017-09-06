WC Education investigates after pupil allegedly stripped naked by teacher
The department says it is looking into the accusations by the pupil and her mother.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department has launched an investigation following claims that a grade one pupil was stripped naked and verbally abused by her class teacher in front of other pupils at an Atlantis school.
The incident is believed to have happened at Grosvenor Primary School last month.
The department says it is looking into the accusations by the pupil and her mother.
Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says they've met with the principal this week to discuss the matter.
“We consider the allegations against a teacher from Grosvenor primary school very seriously. The school is dealing with the matter in terms of the WCED's abuse policy. The district officials met with the principal yesterday and advised the principal to report the matter to labour relations for investigation.”
More in Local
-
[WATCH LIVE] 'I will address personal issues allegations in a day or two'
-
There's a lamppost in my road
-
Vuwani traffic dept, municipal offices closed amid protests
-
SA's business confidence at lowest in over 30 years
-
7 wounded in JHB CBD shooting
-
It takes up to 4 years for SIU to complete & present report, MPs told
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.