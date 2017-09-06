Popular Topics
Vuwani traffic dept, municipal offices closed amid protests

Schools have been closed since Monday and matrics have missed two preliminary exams so far.

Schools remain closed on 9 September in the troubled Limpopo town. Picture: Pelane Phakgadi/EWN
54 minutes ago

VUWANI - There's still no indication whether Vuwani’s Traffic Department or regional municipal offices will reopen on the third day of a shutdown in the troubled Limpopo town.

Schools have been closed since Monday and matrics have missed two preliminary exams so far.

It's the latest demarcation protest, with residents demanding answers from government.

The pro-Makhado task team, which is leading this protest, says the shutdown will remain in force, at least until government reopens the Traffic Department and regional municipal office.

Spokesperson Nsovo Sambo says they want schooling to resume as soon as possible, but government is not acting fast enough.

"They have been promising us for the past three years. So we'll believe when everything has been implemented."

A mass community meeting is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, where a task team will report back on meetings with government.

