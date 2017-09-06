Vuwani traffic dept, municipal offices closed amid protests
Schools have been closed since Monday and matrics have missed two preliminary exams so far.
VUWANI - There's still no indication whether Vuwani’s Traffic Department or regional municipal offices will reopen on the third day of a shutdown in the troubled Limpopo town.
Schools have been closed since Monday and matrics have missed two preliminary exams so far.
It's the latest demarcation protest, with residents demanding answers from government.
The pro-Makhado task team, which is leading this protest, says the shutdown will remain in force, at least until government reopens the Traffic Department and regional municipal office.
Spokesperson Nsovo Sambo says they want schooling to resume as soon as possible, but government is not acting fast enough.
"They have been promising us for the past three years. So we'll believe when everything has been implemented."
A mass community meeting is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, where a task team will report back on meetings with government.
#Vuwani Police main their presence in the area. PP pic.twitter.com/8OFZ8ghLou— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 6, 2017
More in Local
-
[WATCH LIVE] 'I will address personal issues allegations in a day or two'
-
There's a lamppost in my road
-
WC Education investigates after pupil allegedly stripped naked by teacher
-
SA's business confidence at lowest in over 30 years
-
7 wounded in JHB CBD shooting
-
It takes up to 4 years for SIU to complete & present report, MPs told
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.