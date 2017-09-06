UCT braces for worker strike

University management has appealed to striking staffers to protest peacefully.

CAPE TOWN - Some University of Cape Town (UCT) workers are expected to strike on Wednesday.

UCT management says that it's received notice from the South African Liberated Public Sector Workers’ Union of a strike.

Fees Must Fall members say they support workers, but will also air their grievances during today’s demonstrations.

Sixty-one residence cleaning staff were employed on a permanent basis by the institution in 2016.

Management has confirmed that all insourced staff are on the UCT retirement fund and enjoy other benefits, such as staff tuition rates and leave.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola has urged protesting workers and students not to disrupt operations at the institution.

“If a strike cannot be avoided, it may entail a withdrawal of labour in certain parts of campus, particularly the residences. The UCT board trusts that parties will ensure it’s peaceful.”

Officials have stressed that notice was not given for a shutdown on campus.

