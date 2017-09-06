Treasury, economists cautious despite GDP growth

The increase breaks South Africa out of a technical recession following two successive quarterly contractions.

PRETORIA - While the announcement that the economy grew by 2.5% in the last quarter has been broadly welcomed, both Treasury and economists warn that the country is not out of the woods just yet.

Stats SA released the second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The increase breaks South Africa out of a technical recession following two successive quarterly contractions.

Argon Asset Management’s Thabi Leoka says that a lack of jobs remains the main barrier to growth.

“We have issues of policy uncertainty and slow demand, globally, for some of our products and that will always be a problem. But, the number one problem is that we cannot have sustained growth when we have 27.7% unemployment rate.”

Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine says the figures also showed a sharp decline of 2.6% in capital Investment.

“And that is a reflection of a decline in business confidence and one should not expect the 2.5% growth in the second quarter to continue for the year.”

The Treasury says that it’s too early to predict a long term trend reversal.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)