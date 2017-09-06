Some facilities to reopen amid Vuwani protests

The town was shut down again on Monday, affecting schooling and businesses.

JOHANNESBURG - The Traffic Department and municipal offices in Vuwani are set to be reopened on Tuesday amid fresh protests in the troubled Limpopo town.

#Vuwani Police main their presence in the area. PP pic.twitter.com/8OFZ8ghLou — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 6, 2017

Residents have demanded the opening of the offices, but only under the Vhembe District Municipality.

Community members are adamant that they will not be part of the new municipality as per the demands of Malamulele residents.

Schooling has been affected in Vuwani with around 2,000 matric pupils missing another preliminary exam on Wednesday.

#Vuwani Schools remain closed this morning in the troubled Limpopo town. Scores continue missing their trial examinations. Photo cred;TH. PP pic.twitter.com/YJ2gDwRqJd — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 6, 2017

A resident says that while it’s important for children to return to class, adding that government must also make good on President Jacob Zuma's promises earlier this year.

A meeting between the pro-Makhado demarcation task team, which is leading the protest, and government is expected to take place as well.

The outcome of that meeting will determine whether the shutdown will continue.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)