Some facilities to reopen amid Vuwani protests

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
Go

Some facilities to reopen amid Vuwani protests

The town was shut down again on Monday, affecting schooling and businesses.

A police nyala stands at the intersection to Vyeboom, Vuwani in Limpopo after a few days of unrest in the area. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
A police nyala stands at the intersection to Vyeboom, Vuwani in Limpopo after a few days of unrest in the area. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Traffic Department and municipal offices in Vuwani are set to be reopened on Tuesday amid fresh protests in the troubled Limpopo town.

Residents have demanded the opening of the offices, but only under the Vhembe District Municipality.

The town was shut down again on Monday, affecting schooling and businesses.

Community members are adamant that they will not be part of the new municipality as per the demands of Malamulele residents.

Schooling has been affected in Vuwani with around 2,000 matric pupils missing another preliminary exam on Wednesday.

A resident says that while it’s important for children to return to class, adding that government must also make good on President Jacob Zuma's promises earlier this year.

A meeting between the pro-Makhado demarcation task team, which is leading the protest, and government is expected to take place as well.

The outcome of that meeting will determine whether the shutdown will continue.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA