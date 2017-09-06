‘Rate at which young children fall victim to violence in WC is sickening’
Five people appeared in court on Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of seven-year-old Ezra Daniels.
CAPE TOWN - The case against three men and two women accused in connection with the fatal shooting of a seven-year-old Grassy Park boy has been postponed to next week.
Ezra Daniels was caught in the crossfire of gang violence while playing outside his home on Sunday.
Two police officers were wounded and a SAPS vehicle was damaged when angry community members turned on them.
A women and children’s rights group has also handed over a memorandum at the Wynberg Magistrates Court.
Ilitha Labantu's Nombeko Leputhing says the rate at which young children are falling victim to violence, including gangsterism, in the Western Cape is sickening.
“We ask the court to take bold action is combing the recent crimes.”
Ilitha Labantu members joined a handful of Parkwood residents who protested outside court earlier on Tuesday, brandishing placards reading: "gangsters are robbing our kids of their lives".
Community leader Paul Phillips says residents have had enough.
“There’s an unhappiness and it’s going to get to the boiling point where people will decide to take things into their own hands. As leaders of the community, we’re going to get to a stage where we won’t’ be able to contain it anymore.”
