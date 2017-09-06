PowerBall results: Tuesday 5 September 2017

EWN brings you the winning lotto results. Check if you won!

CAPE TOWN - The winning numbers from the PowerBall draw on Tuesday 5 September are as follows:

PowerBall: 2, 13, 14, 15, 32 PowerBall: 6

PowerBall Plus: 7, 9, 20, 24, 36 PowerBall: 2

WATCH: PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on 5 September 2017