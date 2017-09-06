Over 40 police firearms disappear from WC police stations

Provincial police boss Khombinkosi Jula says that plans are in place to curb firearm theft from police stations.

CAPE TOWN - More than 40 firearms disappeared from Western Cape police stations last month.

South African Police Service (SAPS) top brass briefed Parliament’s police portfolio committee on Wednesday morning.

Fifteen 9mm state firearms disappeared from the Mitchells Plain Police Station on 25 August.

Three days later, 18 guns vanished from the Bellville South Police Station.

“There is an operation that we’ll be running which involves firearms within all police stations in this province. This will ensure all firearms are accounted for. It will enable us to understand the extent of the problem.”

Jula admits there are corrupt elements within the SAPS.

He isn't able to say whether police weapons are in the hands of gangsters.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)