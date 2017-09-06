Mantashe: ANC has no authority over govt to stop abuse of state resources

Gwede Mantashe was responding to a question on how the ANC planned to deal with those who use government resources to fight political battles.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Gwede Mantashe says that the party has no direct authority over government to address the abuse of state resources.

After the Sunday Independent newspaper reported that Cyril Ramaphosa used his wealth to prey on several women, the deputy president claimed state resources were being used in an effort to tarnish his name.

Mantashe has suggested there is no action the ANC can take to stop the abuse of state resources.

“When they listen to your conversations over the phone, all you can say is that it’s bad.”

He says leaders contesting for positions in the party must focus on values of the ANC.

"Comrades must present their case and do things to take the country out of the morass that it’s in."

He adds that the ruling party will die if it is relegated to the level of abusing state resources to fight political battles.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)