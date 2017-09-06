Mantashe: ANC has no authority over govt to stop abuse of state resources
Gwede Mantashe was responding to a question on how the ANC planned to deal with those who use government resources to fight political battles.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Gwede Mantashe says that the party has no direct authority over government to address the abuse of state resources.
Mantashe was responding to a question on how the ANC planned to deal with those who use government resources to fight political battles.
After the Sunday Independent newspaper reported that Cyril Ramaphosa used his wealth to prey on several women, the deputy president claimed state resources were being used in an effort to tarnish his name.
Mantashe has suggested there is no action the ANC can take to stop the abuse of state resources.
“When they listen to your conversations over the phone, all you can say is that it’s bad.”
He says leaders contesting for positions in the party must focus on values of the ANC.
"Comrades must present their case and do things to take the country out of the morass that it’s in."
He adds that the ruling party will die if it is relegated to the level of abusing state resources to fight political battles.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Opposition MPs unhappy with some SABC board candidates
-
Ramaphosa could face Parly questions over alleged affairs
-
'I saw bricks and scaffolding falling down'
-
ANC redeploys Makhosi Khoza in Parliament
-
DWS: National dam levels up, but WC levels worrying
-
RTMC wants harsh sentence for speedster Happy Jele
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.