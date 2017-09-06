[LISTEN] Zweli Mkhize willing to run for ANC President

Radio 702 | Eyewitness News reporter Clement Manyathela speaks to anchor Stephen Grootes about ANC’s Zweli Mkhize saying he is ready to serve in the leadership of the ANC.

JOHANNESBURG -Eyewitness News reporter Clement Manyathela says Dr Zweli Mkhize is quite clear that he is ready to serve the African National Congress (ANC) as president.

A number of branches have indicated they would like Mkhize to serve as president of the ANC.

Manyathela says Mkhize seems to be ready and is no longer "playing it safe" and says he wants to serve in the leadership structures of the ANC.

