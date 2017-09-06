[LISTEN] Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa in Parliament

Radio 702 | EWN reporter Rahima Essop says Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa’s statement at the beginning of his question answering in Parliament was a noble way to start the session.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News Reporter Rahima Essop says Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa’s statement at the beginning of his question answering in Parliament was quite a noble way to start the session.

Ramaphosa deviated from the question and answer session to address allegations of promiscuity around him.

This after the Sunday Independent newspaper reported that Ramaphosa had affairs with eight women, some of whom he is supporting financially.

Ramaphosa also touched on some advancements made by the government, including the creation of new jobs.

Essop says Ramaphosa was ‘very humble’ at this answering session as opposed to the one he had a few weeks ago.

