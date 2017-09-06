Kenny Kunene hires PI to probe shooting
Kunene alleges that he and a female friend were shot at by several gunmen while travelling near Corlett Drive on Tuesday night.
JOHANNESBURG - As questions swirl over Kenny Kunene's claims that an attempt was made on his life, it's emerged he's hired a private forensic investigator to handle the matter.
The businessman says he was with Sunday Independent Editor Steve Motale earlier in the evening.
Motale claims he's received death threats since publishing salacious stories about Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Eyewitness News has spoken to the private forensic investigator hired by Kunene but he’s asked not to be identified at this stage of the investigation.
Kunene says at least 13 spent bullet casings were recovered at the scene of the shooting.
Pictures of the car reveal that only five found their mark and just barely, as they appear to have deflected off the body work without penetrating.
Kunene was driving a female friend’s car and not Motale’s as claimed by a certain television news network.
The police have confirmed a case was opened at the Bramley Police Station.
Some skeptics have taken to social media to question Kunene's claims, while a statement purported to be from the ANC Youth League's Collins Chabane sub-region is also being widely circulated.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
