Former world champion Haye plans to return to the ring

-
[LISTEN] SADC to send ministerial fact-finding mission to LesothoWorld
-
Dept can't make provisional plans for Vuwani matric pupils missing examsLocal
-
‘ANC leadership must partly take responsibility for KZN political killings’Politics
-
[LISTEN] Zweli Mkhize willing to run for ANC PresidentPolitics
-
2 innocent men killed in Pinetown mob justice attackLocal
-
[LISTEN] Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa in ParliamentPolitics
Popular Topics
-
‘ANC leadership must partly take responsibility for KZN political killings’Politics
-
[LISTEN] Zweli Mkhize willing to run for ANC PresidentPolitics
-
2 innocent men killed in Pinetown mob justice attackLocal
-
[LISTEN] Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa in ParliamentPolitics
-
#RandReport: Rand hits 2-1/2 month best, stocks dragged by VodacomBusiness
-
National Assembly approves names of 12 SABC board candidatesLocal
-
Former world champion Haye plans to return to the ringSport
-
Roland-Jones called up for England's final Windies testSport
-
RTMC wants harsh sentence for speedster Happy JeleLocal
-
Anderson books US Open semifinal berthSport
-
Wenger wants January transfer window scrappedSport
-
Williams sets up all-American semi at US OpenSport
Popular Topics
Usher accuser claims to have sex tape
-
Scott Disick fed up of own behaviourLifestyle
-
Fashion giants LVMH and Kering ban size zero modelsLifestyle
-
Addressing child suicide in a troubled, challenged societyLocal
-
Jimmy Fallon to donate $1 million to Hurricane Harvey relief effortWorld
-
Grow a pair, Liam Gallagher tells criticsLifestyle
-
There's a lamppost on my roadLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] What skills children need todayLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] All you need to know about tattoosLifestyle
-
Prostate cancer test saves lives, risks remainLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Zweli Mkhize willing to run for ANC PresidentPolitics
-
[LISTEN] Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa in ParliamentPolitics
-
'Courts should be allowed to decide on Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity matter'Politics
-
Mkhize: I'm ready to accept ANC Presidency nominationsPolitics
-
Abrahams: Gupta emails part of Hawks investigation into state captureLocal
-
'I will address personal issues allegations in a day or two'Politics
-
[OPINION] A perfect study in a lack of accountabilityOpinion
-
[FACT CHECK] Is heart disease SA’s leading cause of death?Opinion
-
[OPINION] Should the private lives of leaders concern us?Opinion
-
[OPINION] Zimbabwe looks for Mugabe’s successor after a surreal monthWorld
-
[ANALYSIS] Artificial intelligence will drive future of automotive industryBusiness
-
[OPINION] With Ramaphosa affair tussle, the Kompromat Days have truly arrivedOpinion
Popular Topics
The Gathering
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
[TIMELINE] How the Guptas got OptimumPolitics
-
[MAP] 2017: SA's Winter of Delivery DiscontentLocal
-
The 2017 World Economic Forum on Africa
-
[LIVE BLOG] National Day of Action: Hamba Zuma, hamba!Local
-
Rules on removing a president in South AfricaLocal
-
National Assembly approves names of 12 SABC board candidatesLocal
-
'Motsoeneng & Tebele should bear cost of SABC 8 unlawful dismissal case'Local
-
Bell Pottinger could be forced to shut down by end of 2017World
-
Abrahams: Gupta emails part of Hawks investigation into state captureLocal
-
SA's business confidence at lowest in over 30 yearsLocal
-
Union wants Hlaudi, Aguma & public broadcaster to share SABC8 legal costsLocal
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Wed
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 12°C
Former world champion Haye plans to return to the ring
The 36-year-old David Haye ruptured an Achilles tendon in his defeat to underdog Tony Bellew in London in March.
LONDON - Former world heavyweight champion David Haye said on Wednesday he would return to the ring before the end of the year but remained coy on the details.
The 36-year-old Briton, who has 28 wins from 31 bouts, ruptured an Achilles tendon in his defeat to underdog Tony Bellew in London in March.
The former WBA heavyweight champion, who was advised by doctors to retire after he underwent major shoulder surgery in 2013, has had long periods out of the ring without ever officially calling it a day.
“I am going to fight again before the end of the year,” the Briton told reporters at a news conference to announce the first event to be put on by his new promotion company Hayemaker Ringstar.
The main bout of the 20 October event will be the professional debut of Joe Joyce, Britain’s super-heavyweight silver medallist at last year’s Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
Joyce, who turns 32 this month, has signed with Haye and will be fighting 35-year-old Briton Ian Lewison.
“Joe has all the tools to be the best heavyweight on the planet,” said Haye. “He’s called ‘The Juggernaut’ because he just keeps on coming.”
More in Sport
-
NFL - Brexit a boost for possible London franchise, says UK head36 minutes ago
-
Roland-Jones called up for England's final Windies testone hour ago
-
RTMC wants harsh sentence for speedster Happy Jele13 hours ago
-
Anderson books US Open semifinal berth13 hours ago
-
Wenger wants January transfer window scrapped13 hours ago
-
Williams sets up all-American semi at US Open14 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.