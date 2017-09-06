EC police investigate after 3 women shot dead in Centane

Two children, aged six, managed to escape and reported the killings to elders in the community.

CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for two men who murdered three women in the same neighbourhood in Centane.

The killings occurred in the Kwetsha location on Tuesday night.

Police say two young men fled after witnessing the gunmen kill their mother at their home.

The suspects then went to another homestead nearby where they shot dead two more women.

The police's Jackson Manatha said: “The two young boys, aged six years, ran to alert the neighbours as to what happened to their granny and their mom. At this point in time, no one has been arrested.”